Previous
0818family by diane5812
Photo 4894

0818family

Happy heart. Kids stopped by for a quick half hour visit on their way to Duluth from Iowa. Haven't seen them in almost a year. They will come back next week.
18th August 2025 18th Aug 25

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1340% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

GaryW
What a joy to see them, I am sure!
August 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact