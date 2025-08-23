Sign up
Previous
Photo 4898
0822toad
I've been meaning to post Mr. Toad's pic all summer. Most days he is in front of the church's door to greet me at 3:30 am.
23rd August 2025
23rd Aug 25
0
0
Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
4898
photos
6
followers
5
following
