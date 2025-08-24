Previous
0824xmas pic 2025 by diane5812
Photo 4900

0824xmas pic 2025

Took the annual Christmas pic as Katie and Sean (on right) and family are moving from Alabama to Rhode Island and stopped to visit us on the way.
24th August 2025 24th Aug 25

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
