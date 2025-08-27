Previous
0827splash pad by diane5812
Photo 4903

0827splash pad

The extended family went to music in the park tonight and had a great time. The Alabama kids were the only ones willing to brave the cold temps (69 degrees) and play in the splash pad. Didn't seem to bother them until it was time to come out.
27th August 2025 27th Aug 25

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1343% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact