0828missthem by diane5812
Photo 4904

0828missthem

They left a half hour ago to spend the weekend at their cousin's family cabin up north and I already miss them.
28th August 2025 28th Aug 25

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1343% complete

