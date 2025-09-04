Sign up
Photo 4911
0904walnut
So many black walnuts. I think they would survive a nuclear attack. I don't know how squirrels open them.
4th September 2025
4th Sep 25
Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
4911
photos
6
followers
5
following
Dorothy
ace
My folks and relatives used to drive back and forth over them. I’ve never liked their flavour.
September 5th, 2025
