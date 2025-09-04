Previous
0904walnut by diane5812
So many black walnuts. I think they would survive a nuclear attack. I don't know how squirrels open them.
Diane Marie

@diane5812
Dorothy ace
My folks and relatives used to drive back and forth over them. I’ve never liked their flavour.
September 5th, 2025  
