0905berries by diane5812
Photo 4912

0905berries

I love these berries at work. My iPhone tells me it is a viburnum opulus bush/tree- or guelder-rose.
5th September 2025 5th Sep 25

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1345% complete

