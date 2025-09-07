Previous
Next
0907bill by diane5812
Photo 4914

0907bill

Last minute pizza and movie night with Bill. "Finding Forrester" is probably 25 years old but it's still good.
7th September 2025 7th Sep 25

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1346% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact