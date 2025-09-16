Previous
0916DWTS by diane5812
Photo 4923

0916DWTS

Thom kept his sense of humor to the very end of life. While in hospice he told me,"The one good thing about dying is that I'll never have to watch "Dancing with the Stars" again. I was thinking of you tonight, dear.
16th September 2025

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
