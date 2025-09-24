0924pikeisland

Previous
Bill and I hiked a 4 mile loop to Pike Island, the confluence of the Mississippi (lEFT) and Minnesota(RIGHT) Rivers. Perfect day. A barge came through, too. the I35 bridge that collapsed in 2007 is in the distance.
Diane Marie

Dorothy ace
Sounds like a great hike!
September 25th, 2025  
