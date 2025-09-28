Previous
Next
0928appleorchard by diane5812
Photo 4935

0928appleorchard

Went with Sara and the grandsons to an apple orchard. Jack stayed with his mom doing the various activities and I took Owen to pick Honey crisps. Not the best pic but the only one I took showing an aisle with trees on both sides.
28th September 2025 28th Sep 25

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1352% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact