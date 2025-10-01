Previous
1001carseats
1001carseats

For the past 7 years I have had at least one, more often two, car seats in my car for grandkids. I finally have my back seat available for grown ups, if needed, now that Jack has graduated to a booster seat. Woo hoo!! (Booster seats aren't anchored)
