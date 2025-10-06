Previous
1006eyes by diane5812
Photo 4943

1006eyes

Eye appointment today. Cataract surgery can be held off for another year but I have other issues, too. Nothing that has to be addressed right now but down the road my eyes are going to be even more challenging than they are now.
6th October 2025 6th Oct 25

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1354% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact