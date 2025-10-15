Previous
Next
1015leaves by diane5812
Photo 4952

1015leaves

Leaves. The colors are muted this year.
15th October 2025 15th Oct 25

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1356% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Pretty though.
October 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact