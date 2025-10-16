Previous
1016leaving by diane5812
Photo 4953

1016leaving


A common sight when your pastor boyfriend lives 20 minutes away.
16th October 2025 16th Oct 25

Diane Marie

@diane5812
Dorothy ace
That’s not too far away. Looks like you’ve been walking.
October 17th, 2025  
