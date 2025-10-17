Previous
Next
1017park by diane5812
Photo 4954

1017park

Spring Lake Park Reserve and the Mississippi River with Bill. Big talks in a beautiful setting on another beautiful day.
17th October 2025 17th Oct 25

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1357% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact