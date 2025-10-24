Previous
1024meditations by diane5812
Photo 4961

1024meditations

Pastor boyfriend went out to the lobby to meditate and write in the early morning. His necessities - coffee, Bible, mediations and a notebook.
24th October 2025

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1359% complete



Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Well used.
October 26th, 2025  
