Previous
1025moving by diane5812
Photo 4962

1025moving

My duplex neighbors are moving today. I'm sad. Dylan lived there as a single guy before he met, married and had a baby with the lovely Kasey. I left this note in their moving van.
25th October 2025 25th Oct 25

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1359% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Hope they didn’t move far so you can still visit.
October 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact