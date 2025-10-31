Sign up
Photo 4968
1031halloween
Bill's 6 year old granddaughter was a beautiful corpse bride. She is waiting for her friends to go trick-or-treating on this miserable cold, rainy night.
31st October 2025
31st Oct 25
1
0
Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
Dorothy
ace
What a beautiful capture! Hope she had a good Halloween.
November 2nd, 2025
