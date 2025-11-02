Previous
1102windowfilm by diane5812
1102windowfilm


Time to try to keep the cold air out of my bedroom - window film. Won't be looking out that window for the next 6 months. :(
2nd November 2025 2nd Nov 25

Diane Marie

@diane5812
GaryW
I hope it helps, but I'm sure you will miss the view.
November 3rd, 2025  
