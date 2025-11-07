Previous
1107coffee by diane5812
Photo 4975

1107coffee

I was having a difficult day at work. So my man drove all the way to my work (25 minutes) to deliver a pumpkin spice latte.
7th November 2025 7th Nov 25

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
Dorothy ace
🎃 ☕️❤️
November 9th, 2025  
