Previous
1108hockey by diane5812
Photo 4976

1108hockey


Another season begins.
Father/son.
Coach/player.
8th November 2025 8th Nov 25

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1363% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Wishing them a great season and no injuries. How’s your other grandson’s eyes?
November 9th, 2025  
Diane Marie
How sweet of you to ask. He currently has to patch one eye to make the other stronger and he fights it. But no surgeries/doctor’s appointments for a couple months and no sign of rejections or infections. Still difficult to see. He has glasses to help. Thank you for asking. 😍
November 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact