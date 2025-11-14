Previous
1114walk by diane5812
Photo 4982

1114walk

Bill and I walked at Blackhawk Lake on this 70 degree mid November day. Gorgeous! The temps are suppose to bottom out tomorrow. Probably the last nice day until April.
14th November 2025 14th Nov 25

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1364% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact