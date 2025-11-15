Previous
1115hair by diane5812
Photo 4983

1115hair

My hair has been through so much since my cancer. This is the first time since I went bald that it made more sense to straighten it rather than encourage the chemo curls.
15th November 2025 15th Nov 25

Diane Marie

@diane5812
