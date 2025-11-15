Sign up
Previous
Photo 4983
1115hair
My hair has been through so much since my cancer. This is the first time since I went bald that it made more sense to straighten it rather than encourage the chemo curls.
15th November 2025
15th Nov 25
Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
