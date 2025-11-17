Previous
1117shoes by diane5812
Photo 4985

1117shoes

How you can tell it's November in Minnesota - sandals one day, regular shoes the next, and then Sandals to boots in 3 days.
17th November 2025 17th Nov 25

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
