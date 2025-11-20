Previous
1120liftbridge by diane5812
Bill and I took a quick trip to my hometown, Duluth. This is the iconic symbol of Duluth, the Aerial Lift Bridge, that my father designed the original lighting for in the 1960s.
20th November 2025 20th Nov 25

Diane Marie

@diane5812
