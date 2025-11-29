Previous
1129concert by diane5812
Photo 4997

1129concert

Drove thru a storm to a fantastic concert with a lot of the musicians from Garrison Keillor's "A Prairie Home Companion." Great music and funny!
29th November 2025 29th Nov 25

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
GaryW
How awesome! Our whole family (including kids) used to listen to "Mr. Keillor" on NPR every Saturday night. Our oldest wanted to invite him to her birthday party!
December 1st, 2025  
