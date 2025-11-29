Sign up
Photo 4997
1129concert
Drove thru a storm to a fantastic concert with a lot of the musicians from Garrison Keillor's "A Prairie Home Companion." Great music and funny!
29th November 2025
29th Nov 25
1
0
Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
4998
photos
6
followers
5
following
1369% complete
4991
4992
4993
4994
4995
4996
4997
4998
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
GaryW
How awesome! Our whole family (including kids) used to listen to "Mr. Keillor" on NPR every Saturday night. Our oldest wanted to invite him to her birthday party!
December 1st, 2025
