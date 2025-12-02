Previous
1202tech by diane5812
Photo 5000

1202tech

Ever since we got a new computer at work, things haven't worked. I spent an hour on the phone with "experts" to fix them. No such luck. FRUSTRATING!
2nd December 2025 2nd Dec 25

