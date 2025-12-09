Previous
1209jack by diane5812
Went to Jack's preschool Christmas concert. He was pretty apprehensive but he did great. So sweet.
9th December 2025

Diane Marie

I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
