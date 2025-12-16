Previous
1216conservatory by diane5812
Photo 5014

1216conservatory

Bill and I went on an afternoon date to the Conservatory to see the poinsettia display. Beautiful day.
Diane Marie

@diane5812
GaryW
Beautuful place!
December 17th, 2025  
