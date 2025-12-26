Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 5024
1226bridge
Bill and I went to Stillwater to watch grandson play hockey. Took a walk across the Lift Bridge in to Wisconsin. It is now a strictly pedestrian and biking bridge. On the National Historic registry.
26th December 2025
26th Dec 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
5025
photos
6
followers
5
following
1376% complete
View this month »
5018
5019
5020
5021
5022
5023
5024
5025
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close