1226bridge by diane5812
Photo 5024

1226bridge

Bill and I went to Stillwater to watch grandson play hockey. Took a walk across the Lift Bridge in to Wisconsin. It is now a strictly pedestrian and biking bridge. On the National Historic registry.
26th December 2025 26th Dec 25

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1376% complete

