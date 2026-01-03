Previous
0103snow by diane5812
Photo 5032

0103snow

And if there is snow, you will find Minnesota kids building snow forts and sliding down hills, no matter how big or small.
3rd January 2026 3rd Jan 26

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1378% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

GaryW ace
Love it!
January 4th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact