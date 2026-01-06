Previous
0106lunch by diane5812
The lady at the end of the table completely gutted this townhouse and rebuilt it in to this stunning home. She invited Bill and I and another dear couple from church to lunch to celebrate. So elegant and lovely - both the lady and the home.
