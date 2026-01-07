Previous
0107melting by diane5812
Photo 5036

0107melting

What a crazy winter. After a very awful snowy beginning, it was raining earlier in the week and now everything is melting. And then it all freezes overnight. Sigh.
7th January 2026 7th Jan 26

Diane Marie

@diane5812
