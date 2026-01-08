Previous
0108shooting by diane5812
Photo 5037

0108shooting

Pretty much all you see and hear around here. It happened about 15 miles from here - the killing of a young mother by an ICE agent.
8th January 2026 8th Jan 26

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1380% complete

View this month »

