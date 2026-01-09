0109walter

The church's much beloved adult education leader died rather unexpectedly this week. His funeral was on Friday and I wrote a sign that said, "Reserved, in memory of Walter Judd, Adult Education leader" and put this bouquet of flowers on the chair he always sat in. This man really touched my life. He has a Wikipedia page if you care to read about him. He was a leader in botany (particularily tropical) and wrote the textbook that is still used today around the nation. In fact, one of the botany professors from the University of Minnesota came to his funeral out of great respect for him. A genius, really - he wrote a book about the botany in Tolkien's middle earth books - but as humble a man as you'd ever hope to meet. RIP, Walt. It was an honor to work with you and know you.