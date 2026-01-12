Sign up
Previous
Photo 5041
0112sick
Can you guess what I was dealing with overnight? Also, today is the 14th anniversary of my Thom's death. It's a gorgeous 40 degree day and although I am feeling depleted, I need to walk around the neighborhood and enjoy life in Thom's memory.
12th January 2026
12th Jan 26
0
0
