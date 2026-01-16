Previous
0116winter by diane5812
Photo 5045

0116winter

Ugh. Sooooooo cold. Sooooooo windy. And snow. Wish I could teleport to AZ, where Bill is celebrating his bro's birthday.
16th January 2026 16th Jan 26

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1382% complete

