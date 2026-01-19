Previous
0119game by diane5812
Photo 5048

0119game

Realized at the last minute that I hadn't taken a picture. Watching the national football championship between Miami and Indiana.
19th January 2026 19th Jan 26

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1383% complete

