0121winter by diane5812
Photo 5050

0121winter

I give up. Winter wins. No sooner had I finished shoveling than it started snowing again. Non stop small snows (under 2 inches) that the landlord won't come out to plow.
21st January 2026 21st Jan 26

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1383% complete

