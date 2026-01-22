Previous
Next
0122waters by diane5812
Photo 5051

0122waters

Temps are currently -20 degrees and a couple of our cans of water exploded that we keep in the garage. Took some of the others inside to prevent them all from exploding.
22nd January 2026 22nd Jan 26

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1384% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact