Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5052
0123protest
Bill went to the anti ICE march in downtown Minneapolis while the temps were -20 degrees. This photo was a news photo since there were too many people for him to get a good pic.
23rd January 2026
23rd Jan 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
5052
photos
6
followers
5
following
1384% complete
View this month »
5045
5046
5047
5048
5049
5050
5051
5052
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dorothy
ace
Good for him! With that crowd it may have warmed up to -10°.
We’ve had snow all day but such tiny flakes there’s not much accumulation. Stay warm. It’s-7° here.
January 25th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
We’ve had snow all day but such tiny flakes there’s not much accumulation. Stay warm. It’s-7° here.