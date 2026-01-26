Previous
0126lunch by diane5812
0126lunch

An unexpected lunch with Bill at Zee's Deli. Lovely.
Diane Marie

@diane5812
GaryW ace
I love Deli food! I can get breakfast any time of the day!
January 27th, 2026  
