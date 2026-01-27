Sign up
Previous
Photo 5056
0127foodpacking
Responding to Jesus' commandment to "Love your neighbor as yourself", the church has begun packing and delivering food to immigrants who are too afraid to leave their homes.
27th January 2026
27th Jan 26
0
0
Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
