0130ice by diane5812
Photo 5059

0130ice

Bill and I went to see the ice sculptures as part of the St. Paul Winter Carnival. Kinda disappointing actually (probably better at night) but glad we went, even in the -10 degree cold!
30th January 2026

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
