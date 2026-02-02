Previous
0202coffeeshop by diane5812
0202coffeeshop

Met Bill at the
weirdest little coffee shop in Rosemount. It's inside a bank.
Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
