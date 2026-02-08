Previous
0208annie by diane5812
Photo 5068

0208annie

While everyone else was at Super Bowl parties, I was at my brother's dog's 12th birthday party. Happy Birthday Annie!
8th February 2026

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1388% complete

