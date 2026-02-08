Sign up
Photo 5068
0208annie
While everyone else was at Super Bowl parties, I was at my brother's dog's 12th birthday party. Happy Birthday Annie!
8th February 2026
8th Feb 26
Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
