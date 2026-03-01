Sign up
Photo 5088
0301taxes
This is the first year my tax guy is using digital forms. Sure hope I filled them out correctly. I found it confusing. But…I submitted them so I'm happy I think I'm done.
1st March 2026
1st Mar 26
0
0
Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
5081
5082
5083
5084
5085
5086
5087
5088
