Previous
0301taxes by diane5812
Photo 5088

0301taxes

This is the first year my tax guy is using digital forms. Sure hope I filled them out correctly. I found it confusing. But…I submitted them so I'm happy I think I'm done.
1st March 2026 1st Mar 26

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1393% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact