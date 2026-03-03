Previous
0303puzzle by diane5812
Photo 5090

0303puzzle

I REALLY disliked this puzzle. I told Bill he owed me big time for working on it while he was in AZ.
3rd March 2026 3rd Mar 26

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1394% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
I recently did a Charles Wysoki puzzle and it was definitely not a favourite! You did yours quicker than I did!
March 4th, 2026  
Diane Marie
@illinilass my Rhode Island daughter told me I should be sorting the pieces by color before I start. Although it took me two days to do that, I do think it was worth it. It did go faster.
March 4th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact