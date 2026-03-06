Previous
0306deer by diane5812
Photo 5093

0306deer

3 of the 5 deer that crossed my street at the top of my driveway on my way to work this morning. Terrible picture, I know, but they move fast and I wasn't exactly prepared to take a picture at 2:41 am!
6th March 2026 6th Mar 26

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1395% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact